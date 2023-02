Folarin Balogun starred in THE MOMENT of the 21st round of Ligue 1 in its 2022-2023 season. Bolagun scored a hat-trick in Stade de Reims' win 4-2 against Lorient. Balogun is now the top-scorer in Ligue 1, ahead of players like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar & Lionel Messi, with 14 goals.

Remember you can watch every single match of this season exclusively on beIN SPORTS!