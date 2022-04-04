Post match highlights:
- PSG have scored in 25 of their 30 games, no team has done so more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- T. Moffi has scored 5 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Lorient player in the French Ligue 1.
- K. Mbappé has scored 17 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other PSG player in the French Ligue 1.
- K. Mbappé has assisted 13 goals this season (3 in this game), more than any other player in the French Ligue 1.
- Kylian Mbappé has been involved in five goals for the first time in his club career in all competitions (2 goals, 3 assists). Since his arrival at PSG, he has been involved in at least four goals in the same game in all comps more often (5 times) than all his teammates (4 - 2x Neymar, Icardi, Cavani).
- Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar have each scored at least one goal in the same game for Paris, a first in all competitions (in 15 games played together).
- Paris have won all their six Ligue 1 games at home in 2022, being the only team along with Liverpool to have 100%-win rate with at least six games played on home soil.
- Paris have scored at least five goals in a same Ligue 1 game at home for the first time since October 2020 against Angers (6-1).
- Lorient have conceded at least five goals in a same Ligue 1 game away from home for the first time since December 2016... at Paris (0-5).
- Neymar has scored three of Paris' last seven goals in Ligue 1, after scoring just one of the previous 28. The Brazilian scored a goal every 45 minutes against Lorient in the top-flight, his best ratio against an opponent in L1 (4 goals in 180 minutes).
- Idrissa Gueye (Paris) delivered his first assist in Ligue 1 since March 2021 at Bordeaux. He ended his longest drought of games without being involved in a goal with PSG (14).
- Terem Moffi has scored two goals in his last four games for Lorient in Ligue 1, as many as in his previous 23.