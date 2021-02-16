Florian Thauvin jokingly responded to a report alleging that Real Madrid had declined an offer to sign him.

The France international, whose contract with Marseille is set to expire at the end of the season, replied to a tweet by Spanish outlet 'Defensa Central' claiming the LaLiga giants are uninterested in acquiring his services.

Ah bon ? 🤣🤣 PTDRRRR merci pour la rigolade en tout cas 👍🏻👍🏻😘 — Florian Thauvin (@FlorianThauvin) February 14, 2021

"Is that so? PTDRRRR thanks for the fun anyway," the 28-year-old forward replied with an array of emojis.

Thauvin has been a bright spot in an otherwise turgid season for Marseille, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in 23 Ligue 1 appearances.