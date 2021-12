Rennes kick-off Sunday action in style in Ligue 1 with a dominant win 5-0 against Saint-Etienne.

Martin Terrier scored a hat-trick (22, 28, 48th minutes) while Macon scored in the 45th minute an own goal. Ugochukwu netted his first Ligue 1 goal in the 83th minute to seal the result.

Rennes is second and closer to PSG with 31 points, Saint-Etienne remains last with 12 points.

Saint-Etienne 0-5 Rennes

Here's what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS USA: