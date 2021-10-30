Stunning free kick gives Metz the lead against Saint-Etienne October 30, 2021 17:12 2:09 min A spectacular free-kick effort from Metz gives them the lead against Saint-EtienneThis is what's coming up this weekend on our beIN SPORTS channels 🔥 Ligue 1 Metz -Latest Videos 2:48 min Konyaspor extends the lead thanks to Bardakci 2:59 min Dikmen surprises Fenerbahce and Konyaspor leads 9:38 min Highlights: Hatayspor stuns Besiktas at home 2:49 min Golazo by Wahbi Khazri 2:09 min Stunning free kick gives Metz the lead 4:24 min Besiktas equalizer disallowed for offside 3:41 min Lobjanidze puts Hatayspor in the lead 10:43 min Di Maria rescues PSG with a late goal 2:54 min Di María with a late goal to turn it around 2:34 min Marquinhos puts PSG level against Lille