Neither Reims nor FC Strasbourg took advantage at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II stadium, on matchday 27 of Ligue 1 in France.

It was a 1-1 draw. For Strasbourg the goal was scored by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, at 69 minutes, but then the local team tied with Jens Cajuste, at 84 minutes.

On the next date, Reims will face Angers, while the visitors will face Monaco.