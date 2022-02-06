Strasbourg remained momentarily in fourth place of the Ligue 1 table after defeating visiting Nantes, 1-0.

Dimitri Lienard scored the goal for Strasbourg in the 74th minute.

Strasbourg is fourth with an 11-5-7 record and 38 points. Nantes is now 10th with 9-5-9 and 32 points.

--

Post game insights:

Strasbourg have scored in their last 5 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 6 games from 31st October 2021 to 5th December 2021.

Strasbourg have scored in each of their last 5 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 11 goals in that run.

Strasbourg have scored in 20 of their 23 games, no team has done so more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.