Strasbourg gained a vital 3-1 victory over Ajaccio on Matchday 31 of Ligue 1, with Kevin Gameiro scoring the opening goal in the 26th minute via penalty, Habib Diarra adding the second in the 71st minute, and Yuito Suzuki scoring the third in the 89th minute. Mickaël Barreto had the lone goal for the visiting side at the 76th. Strasbourg's win extends their scoring streak to five games in the Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 9 games from 23rd October 2022 to 29th January 2023.

With the win, Strasbourg move up to 17th place in the table, with 29 points from 6 wins, 11 draws, and 14 losses, as they fight to avoid relegation from the French top-flight. Ajaccio, on the other hand, remain at the bottom of the table, with 21 points from 6 wins, 3 draws, and 22 losses, having lost their last six games in Ligue 1, which is their longest losing streak in the competition since at least 2006/2007.