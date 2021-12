Strasbourg keeps their incredible attacking form, this team scoring 3 goals to defeat Nice and keep their European qualification hopes up.

After 21 minutes, Ajorque scored the first goal, an Diallo in the 81st and Thomasson in the 84th closed the scoreline to the definitive 3-0.

Strasbourg jumps to sixth with 26 points, while Nice is fourth with one more point to their name.

Nice 0-3 Strasbourg

Here's what's coming up this weekend on beIN SPORTS USA: