A goal from Kevin Gameiro with eighteen minutes remaining in the game allowed Strasbourg to return to European positions, after winning this Saturday 0-1 on their visit to the Brest field.
Post-game insights:
- Strasbourg have scored in 30 of their 36 games, no team has done so more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Strasbourg have kept a clean sheet in 13 of their 36 games, only Nice (14) have done this more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.
- Strasbourg count 60 points after 36 games in Ligue 1 2021-22. Only 10% of the teams with at least this number of points at this stage in the 21st century have ended outside the top four at the end (7/70).
- Brest have won only two of their last six Ligue 1 home games (D1 L3), after winning five of their previous seven (L2).
- Strasbourg have won their first Ligue 1 away game since 13 February 2022 at Angers (1-0), ending a drought of five winless trips in the top-flight (D4 L1).
- Strasbourg have kept seven clean sheets away from home in Ligue 1 this season, equalling their such highest tally in the same campaign (also 7 in 1965-66 and 1977-78).
- Strasbourg have hit eight times the woodwork in Ligue 1 in 2022, only Paris (11) have done it more in the top-flight since the beginning of the year.
- Kevin Gameiro has scored seven goals in 17 Ligue 1 games in 2022, at least twice more than any other Strasbourg player since the beginning of the year in the top-flight.
- Kevin Gameiro has been involved in three of the last four goals scored by Strasbourg players in Ligue 1 (2 goals, 1 assist). The forward has scored each of his last 40 goals in the top-flight from inside the box (including 2 from the penalty spot).
- Steve Mounié has hit five times the woodwork with Brest in Ligue 1 this season, only Paris forward Lionel Messi (8) has done it more often.
- Paul Lasne has made six interceptions against Strasbourg, no other Brest player has done more in the same Ligue 1 game this season (also 6 each for Lilian Brassier v Strasbourg in August 2021 and for Lucien Agoume v Lille in last January).