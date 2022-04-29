Anthony Caci scored a last-gasp equalizer as Strasbourg came from behind to hold Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain to a 3-3 draw at Stade de la Meinau.

Former PSG striker Kevin Gameiro gave Champions League-chasing Strasbourg a second-minute lead, but Kylian Mbappe put the visitors in control with a double and an assist for Achraf Hakimi.

Strasbourg refused to give up and Marco Verratti's own goal with 15 minutes remaining gave them hope of salvaging a point to boost their top-four aspirations.

They got it when Caci volleyed home a deep cross from Dimitri Lienard in the 92nd minute, keeping the pressure on PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino despite clinching the title last weekend.

Post-match insights:

Neymar has been involved in nine goals in his last five Ligue 1 games (6 goals, 3 assists), this is more than in his first 15 this season (5 goals, 3 assists). He was playing his 20th game in the top-flight in 2021/22, his highest tally in a single L1 campaign with Paris (with his first season in 2017/18).

Paris striker Kylian Mbappé has been involved in 54 goals in 2021/22 across all competitions (35 goals, 19 assists) to match his best statistical season in his club career (also set in 2018/19).

Kylian Mbappé scored his 130th and 131st Ligue 1 goals, the second best goalscorer in the top-flight in the 21st century, behind Edinson Cavani (138). He has scored 26 goals following a fast break with Paris in Ligue 1, more than double any other player in the Top 5 european since he played his first game for the club in September 2017 (Mohamed Salah at 12).

Paris strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé have combined for 28 goals in Ligue 1. Since they started playing together (2017/18), that's at least 11 more than any other duo in the top-flight over the period (Di Maria-Mbappé at 17).

Strasbourg striker Kévin Gameiro scored his 160th European top-five goal (along with Strasbourg, Lorient, Paris, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Valencia), becoming France's third highest scorer in the 21st century in the league, behind Karim Benzema (260) and Thierry Henry (180).

Strasbourg are the first team in Ligue 1 this season to have three players with at least 10 goals scored (Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo and Kévin Gameiro). You had to go back to 1978/79, the season of their only league title, to see three players from the Alsatian club score 10+ goals in the same season in the top-flight (Roland Wagner, Francis Piasecki at 14 and Albert Gemmrich at 17).

Paris have reached the 100-goal mark in all competitions (101 goals in 2021/22) for the 10th consecutive season, only Bayern Munich have done so well in the Top 5 european since 2012/13.

Strasbourg have scored 13 Ligue 1 goals against Paris since they were promoted in 2017/18, with only Monaco doing better over the period (15).

Paris have won just one of their nine Ligue 1 away games this season against a team in the current top 10 (D4 L4), that was in February at Lille (5-1).

Strasbourg are one of the two Ligue 1 teams still unbeaten at home in 2022 (W5 D3), along with... Paris. Unbeaten since eight games (W5 D3), they establish their longest unbeaten streak at the Meinau in L1 since October 2004-March 2005 (10).

K. Gameiro scored after just 2:00, the fastest goal for Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Neymar has contributed to goals in his last 5 games in the French Ligue 1 (6 goals, 3 assists).

K. Mbappé has scored 24 goals this season (2 in this game), more than any other player in the French Ligue 1.

Strasbourg have scored in 29 of their 35 games, only PSG (30) have scored goals in more matches in the French Ligue 1 this season.

K. Mbappé has assisted 15 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other player in the French Ligue 1.

PSG have scored in their last 6 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 10 games from 4th December 2021 to 26th February 2022.

PSG have scored in each of their last 6 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 20 goals in that run.

PSG have scored in 30 of their 35 games, more often than any other team in the French Ligue 1 this season.

PSG are undefeated in their last 6 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 15th October 2021 to 11th February 2022, a run of 15 games.

K. Gameiro attempted 5 shots in this game, the joint-highest total for a Strasbourg player in the French Ligue 1 this season.

PSG have won 22 points from losing positions in the French Ligue 1 this season, more than any other team.