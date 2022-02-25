Stade Rennais jump into Europa spots after a good 4-2 victory on the road against Montpellier for the 26th matchday of the Ligue 1. Bruno Genesio's side was flawless and unstoppable in the first 20 minutes of the first half, where the first two goals were scored. Former OL Martin Terrier opened the score with a solid header and Benjamin Bourigeaud widened the margin for the visitors, but Montpellier tight the match quickly with a left-footed shot from Ambroise Oyongo.

Before the end of the first half, French youngster Elye Wahi surprised Rennes' defense with a tricky bicycle shot that dug in the far post of goalkeeper Alfred Gomis to even the game. During the second half and with the visitors being better than their rivals, referee Amaury Delerue awarded a penalty for Rennes, well scored by Gaetan Laborde. Rennes dominated the game with the score in their favor and settled it with six minutes to go after a beautiful shot from Croatian midfielder Lovro Majer.

Stade Rennais reach fourth place with 43 points, while Montpellier stay in the middle of the table with 37. It was the second game in a row that Rennes scores 4 goals after their triumph of 4-1 against Troyes last Sunday.