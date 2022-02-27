Stade de Reims took a miraculous 2-1 win in Monaco after a tough match. The Monegasques dominated the game in the first 20 minutes where Gelson Martins scored a header that was unvalid due to offside. It seemed that Monaco's goal was about to fall, but the locals started to lose the ball and the visitors became stronger. The first half ended scoreless with Reims having the best chances.

Despite, the second half began in great form for the locals after a brilliant shot from Wissam Ben Yedder, who scored the 3,500th goal for AS Monaco in the history of Ligue 1. The red-and-whites had plenty of chances to widened the margin but they wasted them, letting Reims to improve by the final minutes, where the comeback became a reality.

At the 85th, Kevin Volland scored an own-goal after a poor deflection after a cross and tied the game, while the nightmare for Monaco came at the 90'+3', with a poorly defended couterattack that ended up with a goal from youngster Nathanael Mbuku.

Reims break AS Monaco's run of 14 home games without losing and move away from the relegation places. In addition, they take their second victory in the league this year after seven matches.