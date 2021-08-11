By Tim Stannard

"It's been hard, it's been quick, it's been emotional" - Messi sums up an incredible week in the history of sport

Messi targets a Champions League win with PSG but just wants to play soccer again in first full day at PSG

"Now this is the story all about how, my life got flipped-turned upside down"

The language-challenged Sports Burst is not sure how this epic lyric translates into Spanish but it could well have been running through Lionel Messi's head today as he recovers from being the center of the sporting world's attention for nearly a week. Let's just say that it's been quite the ride, from Barcelona to Paris.

Thursday August 5th

Messi wakes up and checks to see if his new Barcelona contract has arrived and is ready to sign. "Nearly!" has been the answer from Barca president, Joan Laporta, over the past few days. Instead, there is rather abrupt but stunning news from Barcelona. There is no contract coming that day. Or tomorrow. Or the next day.

And there never will be.

Oh. Is this a negotiating tactic?

Friday August 6th

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, says in a press conference that 'no' this is not a negotiating tactic. Or a drill. There is no contract because Barcelona cannot afford a contract. In fact, even if Messi played for free it would not be enough to bring him in, such is the catastrophic state of the club's finances. Messi and Barcelona are over after two decades.

Saturday August 7th

Breathe. And hear the pinging of the cell phone as offers and inquiries start to come through.

Sunday August 8th

Press conference tennis. Messi goes before the same audience in Barcelona as Joan Laporta - with some old friends and teammates also in place - to tearfully bid goodbye to Barcelona. An offer arrives from PSG and the chance to play alongside Neymar again. And Kylian Mbappe. And be hugged by Mauricio Pochettino. Not bad.

Monday August 9th

Messi's people get on it in terms of the PSG paperwork, as their client shops for a French phrasebook and asks if Neymar has a spare room going at his digs in Paris. Fans wait patiently outside the airport and PSG HQ for Messi's arrival but Messi stays in Barcelona.

Tuesday August 10th

Messi happy. The deal is done. Messi flies to Paris, wearing his new PSG club t-shirt and a big smile on his face as he comes face to face with thousands of fans that have been camped out for days, by the looks of it, to meet him.

A two-year deal is agreed and signed and the number '30' jersey is assigned, the first number he wore in his career. Messi is out on the pitch in Paris.

Messi at PSG is an actual thing.

Wednesday August 11th

The grand finale. Or the end of the beginning?

Alongside PSG President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Lionel Messi starts his first full day as a PSG player. His first assignment is the press conference where the cheerful-looking global icon is very much looking to the future, avoiding talking about the past, and basically just wants one thing - the same thing that has driven Messi his entire life. And that's being a footballer - "I want to begin now."

The official 'now' might be a few weeks away with Messi admitting that he'll be needing a pre-season tune-up with the technical team at PSG, but the moment when the Argentinean legend lines up alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is not too far away.

Enjoy the ride with Lionel Messi in action for PSG in Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France exclusively on beIN SPORTS.