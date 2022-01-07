Olympique de Marseille moved up to the second position in Ligue 1 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bordeaux and recorded their sixth league victory away thanks to Under's goal.

Olympique Marseille have kept a clean sheet in 10 of their 19 games, more than any other in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Olympique Marseille are undefeated in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 17th October 2021 to 1st December 2021, a run of 7 games.}

In the next round, Bordeaux is playing against Rennes and Marseille is facing Lille.