Teji Savanier scored a late goal at minute 87 rescuing Montpellier from losing in a visit to Troyes. Savanier, arguably the best on the pitch for the Montpellier side, was assisted by Nicholas Gioacchini.

The match ended 1-1 and was part of Round 6 of Ligue 1 2021/22 action. Troyes' goal was scored by Yoann Touzghar at the minute 37.

Montpellier is now 8th. on the Ligue 1 table with a 2-2-2 while Troyes tries to escape from the relegation zone at 14th. with a 1-2-3 balance.