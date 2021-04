GOAL

Jorge Sampaoli hopes to convince Florian Thauvin to stay at Marseille.

The France international's contract expires at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move to AC Milan, while a return to the Premier League has also been reported as a possibility.

Asked about Thauvin's future, Sampaoli told reporters on Thursday: "We hope he will continue in the project, but the decision will come from him and his agent. From a sporting point of view, we hope that he will continue with us."