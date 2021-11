Saint-Etienne turned around a result after being 2-0 down to win it 3-2 with two goals in stoppage time to send Claude Puel and his players into raptures.

Bayo in the 59th-minute and Berthomier in the 64th scored for Clermont only to Nordin in the 78th, Krasso in the 92nd, and Sow in the 94th ended up pulling the unlikely result.

St. Etienne leaves last place in the table with this result, with her tally now up to 9 points. Clermont is 15th with 13 points.

St. Etienne 3-2 Clermont