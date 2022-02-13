Saint-Etienne continued their impressive late run with a 1-2 win coming from behind at Clermont Foot.

The home team started off with a 39th-minute goal by Cédric Hountondji, but Saint-Etienne came back first at the 71st via Mahdi Camara, and then the winner at the 82nd scored by Timothée Kolodziejczak.

Saint-Etienne leaped to 18th in the 2021/22 Ligue 1 table with a 5-6-13 record and 21 points while Clermont Foot slipped to 15th with 6-6-12 and 24 points.

Post-game insights:

Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) is involved in a goal in consecutive Ligue 1 matches (goal v Montpellier, assist v Clermont) for the 1st time since December 2019-January 2020 (3). He is the only player with at least one goal and one assist in each season since 2010/11 when he made his top-flight debut.

Jason Berthomier (Clermont) delivered his 4th assist in Ligue 1 this season, the 4th from a set piece leading to a headed goal (2x corner, 2x indirect free kick). No player has more assists from set pieces in L1 2021/22 (Payet and Bourigeaud also at 4).

Each of St Etienne defender Timothée Kolodziejczak's last four Ligue 1 goals have been headers from a corner situation.

Cédric Hountondji (Clermont) scored his 2nd Ligue 1 goal, almost seven years after his 1st, scored on 2 February 2014 with Rennes against Lyon. It was already a headed goal from a corner situation.

St Etienne have won more games after conceding the opening goal in Ligue 1 this season (3) than after scoring the first goal of the game (2). Clermont, meanwhile, have lost four L1 2021/22 matches after opening the scoring, with only Troyes (5) doing worse.

Clermont have scored four of their last eight Ligue 1 goals from headers. In fact, they have the highest percentage of headed goals in the top-flight this season (29% - 7/24).

St Etienne has won consecutive Ligue 1 away games (1-0 at Angers, 2-1 at Clermont) for the first time since March-April 2021 (also 2). They had lost their previous three without scoring.

St Etienne have won their last three Ligue 1 games, more than in their first 21 this season (D6 L13), for the first time since the first three matches of 2020/21. Only Paris (4) are on a better run of consecutive wins.

St Etienne have won all three of their Ligue 1 games against a promoted side this season (2x v Clermont, 1x v Troyes), having lost their previous three.

St Etienne (18th before the Metz game tonight) are no longer in one of the bottom two places in Ligue 1 for the 1st time since the end of matchday five in mid-September.

Clermont have lost after leading at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 21st November 2021 against Nice.

J. Berthomier has assisted 4 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Clermont player in the French Ligue 1.

Clermont have lost a home game after leading at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 21st November 2021 against Nice.

Saint-Étienne have won 14 points from losing positions in the French Ligue 1 this season, only PSG (18) have recovered more.

