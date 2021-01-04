Saint-Etienne have terminated former captain Stephane Ruffier's contract.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper was removed from all first team activities for the entirety of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign following a fallout with coach Claude Puel.

Club statement

"Following disciplinary proceedings, AS Saint-Etienne has decided to terminate Stephane Ruffier's contract, which was due to end on June 30, 2021.

"Stephane Ruffier is therefore free from any commitment.

"ASSE regrets coming to this decision, made unavoidable by the attitude of the player who undermined the institution."