Saint-Etienne improved to 4-6-13 in the midst of their less than mediocre season by beating visiting Montpellier 3-1 with a spectacular comeback almost at the end of the match.

Ehly Wahi opened the scoreline for Montpellier at the 11th minute, but Saint-Etienne came back at the 82nd with a goal by Romain Hamouma.

Arnaud Nordin scored one of the best goals of the season with an individual play near outside the box at the 90th. minute to guarantee the 2-1 and Wahby Khazri sealed it at the 90+3'.

A. Aouchiche has assisted 4 goals this season (2 in this game), no Saint-Étienne player has more in the French Ligue 1.

W. Khazri attempted 11 shots in this game, the highest total for a player in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Montpellier have lost an away game after leading at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 16th January 2022 against Strasbourg.

Saint-Étienne have won after trailing at half time at home in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 16th January 2019 against Olympique Marseille (20 games without a win after trailing at half time).

W. Khazri has scored 8 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Saint-Étienne player in the French Ligue 1.

Montpellier attempted 3 shots in this game, their lowest total in a single match in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Montpellier have scored in 19 of their 23 games, only Olympique Lyonnais (20) have scored goals in more matches in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Saint-Étienne have won after trailing at half time in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 5th May 2019 against Monaco (37 games without a win after trailing at half time).

Saint-Étienne have won after conceding the opening goal in the French Ligue 1 for the first time since 7th November 2021 against Clermont (5 games without a win).

Saint-Étienne have attempted 27 shots in this game, their highest total in a single match in the French Ligue 1 this season.