Two teams fighting for avoiding relegation face each other today for the opener of Round 29 of the Ligue 1. Saint-Etienne and Troyes ended up sharing points after a 1-1 draw. None of this teams has been benefited by the final result.

South African striker Lebo Mothiba opened the score after a precise cross by fellow teammate Abdu Conte at the 18th minute to put Troyes ahead of Saint-Etienne in the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

Despite numerous attempts to get the goal that ties the game, Saint-Etienne had to wait until the 69th minute to even the match after a penalty was awarded by the referee Romain Lissorgue after American defender Eric Palmer-Brown commited a foul over Mahdi Camara inside the box.

Despite the controversy surrounded the penalty, Algerian offensive midfielder Ryan Boudebouz scored the tie for the locals after a uncontestable shot to the right corner of the goal. Saint-Etienne needed a victory to get away from relegation zone, but the draw was the best thing it can do against another team that was in need too.