Saint-Étienne 2

R. Boudebouz 4' (A: D. Bouanga) W. Khazri 34' (A: D. Bouanga)

Strasbourg 2

H. Diallo 21' L. Perrin 30' (A: F. Guilbert)



Post-Game insights:

Strasbourg have scored in 22 of their 25 games, no team has done so more often in the French Ligue 1 this season.

W. Khazri has scored 9 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Saint-Étienne player in the French Ligue 1.

Saint-Étienne have scored in each of their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 8 goals in that run.

Strasbourg have scored in each of their last 7 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 14 goals in that run.

Strasbourg have scored in their last 7 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 9 games from 14th August 2021 to 17th October 2021.

Saint-Étienne have scored in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 7 games from 3rd October 2021 to 28th November 2021.

Saint-Étienne have won 15 points from losing positions in the French Ligue 1 this season, only PSG (18) have recovered more.

Strasbourg are undefeated in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last joint longest unbeaten streak was from 9th January 2022 to 19th January 2022.

Saint-Étienne are undefeated in their last 4 games in the French Ligue 1, their last joint longest unbeaten streak was from 22nd October 2021 to 21st November 2021.