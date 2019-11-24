Saint-Etienne And Montpellier Play To A Scoreless Draw November 24, 2019 23:14 3:19 min A scoreless draw between Saint-Etienne and Montpellier sees both teams still fighting for the European spots in Ligue 1. Ligue 1 Montpellier HSC Ligue 1 Highlights St Etienne -Latest Videos 1:08 min Banega Penalty Gives Sevilla Lead Over Valladolid 4:16 min Bordeaux Move Up To Third In Ligue 1 4:49 min Joselu Brace Give Alaves 2-0 Win Over Eibar 5:04 min Athletic Club Get Vital Win Over Osasuna 0:29 min Varane Hails "Important" Win Over Real Sociedad 5:09 min Brest And Nantes Play To Draw 1:48 min Gabigol Wins Libertadores For Flamengo 1:41 min Gabigol Scores Equalizer For Flamengo 6:35 min Gabigol Helps Flamengo Win Second Libertadores 7:20 min Bale Booed As Madrid Cruise Past Real Sociedad