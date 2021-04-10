Sahi Cuts PSG Lead Over Strasbourg April 10, 2021 18:22 1:14 min Moise Sahi scores in 63' to cut PSG's lead over Strasbourg to 3-1 in Ligue 1 PSG Soccer Ligue 1 Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights RC Strasbourg -Latest Videos 1:03 min Paredes Free Kick Extends PSG Lead Over Strasbourg 1:14 min Sahi Cuts PSG Lead Over Strasbourg 9:05 min Athletic Club And Alaves Play Out To Draw 1:07 min Kean Scores PSG's Third Against Strasbourg 1:04 min Sarabia Doubles PSG Lead Over Strasbourg 1:16 min Mbappe Scores PSG Opener Against Strasbourg 10:40 min Rizespor Hold Trabzonspor To Scoreless Draw 0:50 min Simeone: I'll Be Watching El Clasico 10:18 min Cadiz Snatch All Three Points Against Getafe 1:07 min Copovi Own Goal Gives Cadiz Lead Over Getafe