Rony Lopes has completed a season-long loan move to Nice ahead of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign.

The 24-year-old, whose contract with Sevilla runs until 2024, returns to the French top-flight where he previously enjoyed spells with Lille, on loan, and Monaco.

Nice announced the terms of the deal in a club statement: "OGC Nice and FC Sevilla have agreed terms for the loan, with option to buy, of 24-year-old forward Rony Lopes. The talented Portugal international is Nice’s sixth signing of the summer."

Très heureux de rejoindre l’@ogcnice, et surtout impatient de débuter cette nouvelle aventure !



ISSANISSA 🔴⚫️🦅



Deseo lo mejor a mis compañeros de equipo del @sevillafc para esta temporada.

#VamosMiSevilla pic.twitter.com/70chHd6GNp — Rony Lopes (@Rony10Lopes) July 29, 2020

Nice coach Patrick Vieira worked with Lopes during his time in charge of Manchester City U21 side, where he handed the Portuguese the captain's armband.

Lopes made five LaLiga appearances for Sevilla last season.