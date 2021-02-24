Ripart Penalty Gives Nimes Lead Over Lorient February 24, 2021 20:46 1:49 min Renaud Ripart converts a penalty in 88' to give Nimes a 1-0 lead over Lorient in Ligue 1 Soccer Ligue 1 Lorient Highlights Ligue 1 Highlights Nimes -Latest Videos 9:01 min Late Penalty Seals Nimes Win Over Lorient 10:33 min Messi Comes Alive in Second-Half Rout of Elche 1:49 min Ripart Penalty Gives Nimes Lead Over Lorient 1:04 min Alba Extends Barca's Lead over Elche 1:20 min Messi and De Jong Combine for Barca's Second 1:10 min Messi Breaks the Deadlock Against Elche 8:34 min Raul Garcia Signs Athletic Club Extension 8:27 min Al Hilal And TP Mazembe Play To Scoreless Draw 0:26 min Madrid Stand Between Atalanta And UCL Redemption 0:26 min UCL Preview: Madrid and Man City Hit the Road