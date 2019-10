GOAL

Olympique Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas is looking for defensive help this winter and may have personally contacted Tigres center back Carlos Salcedo, according to blog Football Club de Marseille.

With OM's defense hurting, the 26-year-old Mexico international may be an attractive option giving his proven European success with Eintracht Frankfurt and Fiorentina and his versatility in playing center back or either fullback slot. Salcedo's Tigres teammate Andre-Pierre Gignac is an OM legend.