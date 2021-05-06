Marseille star Florian Thauvin is on the verge of accepting an offer to join Liga MX side Tigres, according to a report from La Provence.

The 28-year old winger's contract is set to expire in June, and Marseille have been working all season to sign him to a new deal, but it appears they have missed their chance.

In recent months, Thauvin has been linked to heavy interest from AC Milan, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Sevilla, and was even the subject of reported interest from Real Madrid - a rumor Thauvin himself laughed off.

At Tigres, Thauvin would join former France international André-Pierre Gignac, who has had an impressive career in Mexico since joining the club from Marseille in 2015.