Marseille midfielder Kevin Stootman is closing to sealing a loan move to Genoa, reports Le10Sport.

The Italian club have agreed to pay half of Strootman's wages for the duration of the loan, with Marseille having been keen to get the Dutchman off the wage bill for a while.

The loan signing of Pol Lirola also meant Strootman's opportunities may be limited during the second half of the campaign, making a loan the best move for all parties.