Rennes have reached an agreement to sign Serhou Guirassy from Amiens, reports Ouest-France.

The French striker, who has long been a target of coach Julien Stéphan, is set to sign a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit following a lengthy series of negotiations between the two clubs.

Rennes will reportedly pay in the region of €15m ($18m) for the former Cologne forward.

Guirassy, who scored against Nancy on the opening weekend of the Ligue 2 season, is expected to undergo a medical at the Brittany-based club on Thursday.

The 24-year-old was the one shining light for Amiens last season, netting nine goals as the team was relegated.