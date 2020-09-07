Rennes have made a €20million offer to sign Jeff Reine-Adelaide from Lyon, according to L'Equipe.

The 22-year-old joined Lyon from Angers at the beginning of last season for a reported €25million.

But having struggled to lock down a place in Rudi Garcia's team, the captain of France's U21 national team is now making no secret of his desire to find more playing time elsewhere.

"I do not necessarily see my near future in Lyon," Reine-Adelaide told L'Equipe.

"My development has stalled for a while and we have to find a solution.

"I have already talked about this with the coach and even with the sporting director. They are aware of my frustration. For them I have become a ‘player for the future’.”

The former Arsenal player's comments have reportedly made him a subject of interest for Bundesliga clubs Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin.

Reine-Adelaide, who is currently recovering from an ACL injury, could be set to stay in Ligue 1, though, as Rennes look to add offensive depth ahead of the club's maiden Champions League campaign.