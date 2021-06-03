Despite winning their first Ligue 1 title in a decade, Lille appear set to lose their coach, Christophe Galtier.



Lille are in the midst of a public battle as both Lyon and Nice have made approaches for Galtier, in ways that have angered club president Olivier Letang.

According to a report in L'Equipe, the leading candidates to replace Galtier are familiar names, Claudio Ranieri and Patrick Vieira.



Ranieri parted ways with Sampdoria when his contract expired at the end of this past Serie A season, where the club finished in 9th place. His last Ligue 1 appointment was at Nantes from 2017-18.



Vieira has not been on the sidelines since a disappointing stint and Nice ended in December 2020.



