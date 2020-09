Rafael is closing in on a move to Istanbul Basaksehir, according to L’Équipe.

The French outlet originally reported that the Brazilian right-back was on the cusp of joining Besiktas, but is now claiming that the Turkish Super Lig champions have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the former Manchester United player.

Rafael, 30, reached a mutual agreement with Lyon to terminate the final year of his contract after falling behind Leo Dubois and Kenny Tete in coach Rudi Garcia’s pecking order.