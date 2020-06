GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey - according to AS.

The 26-year-old has a €50 million (£45m/$56m) release clause in his current contract, and is attracting attention from a number of top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

PSG are weighing up an approach for Partey, but Atletico are eager to extend his stay at Wanda Metropolitano beyond 2023.