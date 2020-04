GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini - according to Foot Mercato.

The 23-year-old has a €30 million (£26m/$32m) release clause in his current contract, and the French champions are planning to swoop for his signature this summer.

Pellegrini has racked up 24 appearances across all competitions for Roma this term, scoring three goals and laying on 11 assists.