Real Madrid can increase their chances of signing Neymar if they offer Casemiro to Paris Saint-Germain as part of the deal, according to Marca.

The Spanish giants have been after the Brazilian star since his Santos days and have not been discouraged since his world-record move to Paris.

PSG will not let him go cheap and will demand something close to the €222 million they paid for him. But reports says that an offer that includes Casemiro being sent to the French capital would convince PSG to drop the asking price for Neymar.

