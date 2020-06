Paris Saint-Germain want €175million ($198.3m) in cash for Barcelona target Neymar, according to Sport.

Neymar left Barca for PSG in a world-record €222m ($251.6m) transfer in 2017 but the Brazilian superstar continues to be linked with a Camp Nou comeback.

But Barca's hopes have been dealt a blow due to PSG's demands and coronavirus as they prioritise Inter forward Lautaro Martinez.