Paris Saint-Germain have identified Atalanta right-back Timothy Castagne as a potential replacement for Thomas Meunier - according to Le 10 Sport.

Meunier signed for Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer following the expiration of his final contract at Parc des Princes.

PSG are now eager to bring in Castagne, with Atalanta likely to consider offloading the 24-year-old before he becomes a free agent in 2021.