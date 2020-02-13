GOAL

Will €50m per year be enough?

Paris Saint-Germain are set to offer Kylian Mbappe a new deal that would put him in roughly the same earning bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, AS reports.

PSG are said to be preparing themselves for Real Madrid swooping for the striker and are taking steps to ensure things will not be easy for the Spanish capital club.

Indeed, the report claims that two renewal offers have already been turned down by the 21-year-old but PSG's third offer of €50 million (£42m/$54m) net per season will no doubt be considered more seriously.