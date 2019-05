GOAL

Paris Saint Germain have opened negotiations with Lille over a summer transfer for Nicolas Pepe, according to Yahoo Sport.

The Frenchman's departure could be sanctioned for around €50 million ($56m, £43m), with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United also monitoring his situation.

Pepe has contributed 20 goals and 11 assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille this season.