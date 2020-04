GOAL

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all want Lyon starlet Houssem Aouar, according to RMC Sport.

The 21-year-old midfielder is widely billed as one of the most exciting young players in European football.

It is claimed City already made an approach for Aouar last summer, with Pep Guardiola a fan of his since City played Lyon in the Champions League in 2018.