Paris Saint-Germain are said to be in hopeful that Neymar will sign a contract extension with the club

The Brazilian’s current deal expires in 2022 and after a summer of transfer speculation, Le10Sport claim PSG are now keen to extend Neymar’s current deal.

The 27-year-old’s attitude since returning to the side has made sporting director, Leonardo, reverse his plans to sell the former Barcelona man.

As a result, PSG hope to add an additional two years onto Neymar’s contract, keeping him the club until 2024.