Neymar is trying to convince his team Paris Saint-Germain to go after his national team-mate Philippe Coutinho, Sport claims.
COUTINHO'S AGENT RESPONDS TO GRIEZMANN RUMORS
The Brazilian pair have a close friendship and are eager to play alongside each other at club level.
MADRID IS BEST FOR NEYMAR - SANTOS PRESIDENT
Coutinho is already being linked with a move away from Barcelona in the near future and Neymar hopes the ex-Liverpool star follows his lead in leaving Camp Nou for the French capital.