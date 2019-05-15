GOAL

Neymar is trying to convince his team Paris Saint-Germain to go after his national team-mate Philippe Coutinho, Sport claims.

COUTINHO'S AGENT RESPONDS TO GRIEZMANN RUMORS

The Brazilian pair have a close friendship and are eager to play alongside each other at club level.

MADRID IS BEST FOR NEYMAR - SANTOS PRESIDENT

Coutinho is already being linked with a move away from Barcelona in the near future and Neymar hopes the ex-Liverpool star follows his lead in leaving Camp Nou for the French capital.