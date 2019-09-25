Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful of signing superstar Neymar to a new contract, reports Le10Sport.

The Brazilian was determined to return to LaLiga champions Barcelona in the summer, however, a deal did not materialize prior to the transfer window closing.

Neymar, though, has reportedly held talks with PSG over extending his contract in the French capital.

The 27-year remains the world's most expensive player after joining PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for €222million, and although he has generally performed well for the French champions when fit, he has come under criticism for his repeated flirtations with a return to Camp Nou.

Neymar's future at the Parisian club looked untenable at the beginning of the season, with sections of his own fans booed him during the team's opening game of the season.

However, his game-winning performances against Strasbourg and Lyon in his first two games back in the Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up have helped towards mending his fractured relationship with PSG supporters.