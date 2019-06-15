GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in Ajax star David Neres despite the appointment of Leonardo, according to le10sport.

Former sporting director Antero Henrique was interest in Neres, but with his departure, the club are re-evaluating his proposed targets.

Neres remains in the frame, but is not currently a priority for PSG as Ajax are demanding a large fee and the competition from English clubs make the situation complicated for the Ligue 1 champions.

