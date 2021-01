GOAL

Montpellier have rejected an offer from West Ham for Gaetan Laborde - according to The Guardian.

The Hammers submitted a loan offer for the 26-year-old with the obligation to buy at the end of the season, but his current employers will only consider a permanent transfer this month.

Montpellier want £16 million ($22m) for Laborde, who West Ham have identified as a potential replacement for Sebastian Haller.