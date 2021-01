GOAL

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo is the subject of interest from Monaco - according to AS.

The French outfit are willing to offer the Brazilian a three-year contract at Stade Louis II worth €6 million per season.

Marcelo, 32, has been on Madrid's books for 14 years, but his current contract expires in 18 months and he is no longer a regular in Zinedine Zidane's line-up.