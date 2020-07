GOAL

RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara is a target for AS Monaco, reports Foot Mercato.

Haidara is contracted in Germany until 2023 and it's unclear if Monaco would be able to afford a move for the 22-year-old without selling a few squad members first.

Last week, newly-appointed head coach Niko Kovac says he was promised "a strong squad" before joining the club.

