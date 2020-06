GOAL

Torino striker Andrea Belotti is the subject of interest from AS Monaco - according to Le 10 Sport.

The French outfit see the 26-year-old as the ideal replacement for Wissam Ben Yedder, who is expected to leave Stade Louis II this summer.

Belotti, who has also been linked with Everton, has scored 15 goals in 31 games for Torino this season.